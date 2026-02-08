Left Menu

Netanyahu-Trump Talks: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

Israeli PM Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump are set to discuss Iran's nuclear negotiations in Washington. The talks follow indirect U.S.-Iran discussions in Oman. Iran insists on uranium enrichment rights, while Netanyahu seeks missile limitations. Fears of conflict escalation in the region persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 00:28 IST
In a high-stakes diplomatic rendezvous, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. At the forefront of their agenda is the critical negotiation with Iran, a topic that has generated substantial global attention.

This meeting follows recent indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran in Muscat, Oman, where Iran reiterated its stance on maintaining uranium enrichment rights. Notably, missile capabilities were absent from these discussions, reflecting Tehran's firm position on excluding its arsenal from the negotiating table.

Amid these developments, Netanyahu is pushing for the inclusion of ballistic missile limitations in future talks and aims to curtail support for the Iranian axis. This critical meeting comes early, originally scheduled for February 18, due to renewed negotiation dynamics. Global stakeholders watch closely, wary of potential conflict escalation that could impact the entire oil-rich region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

