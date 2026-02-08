Allegations and Intrigue: Assam Politics Under Scrutiny
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of secretive visits to Pakistan and claims his British wife, Elizabeth, shared information with Pakistan. Allegations of anti-India conspiracy involve Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. An SIT report has led to calls for a central agency probe.
In a dramatic turn ahead of assembly elections, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of a secretive trip to Pakistan in 2013 without disclosing it to authorities.
The allegations intensified as Sarma accused Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth, of funneling information from India to Pakistan while working here. She reportedly visited Pakistan nine times.
An SIT was formed to probe potential anti-India activities involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in collaboration with Gogoi and his wife, leading to a call for a central agency investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
