Allegations and Intrigue: Assam Politics Under Scrutiny

In a dramatic turn ahead of assembly elections, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of a secretive trip to Pakistan in 2013 without disclosing it to authorities.

The allegations intensified as Sarma accused Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth, of funneling information from India to Pakistan while working here. She reportedly visited Pakistan nine times.

An SIT was formed to probe potential anti-India activities involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in collaboration with Gogoi and his wife, leading to a call for a central agency investigation.

