'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

On Sunday, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, embarked on the 'Bihar Navnirman Yatra' from West Champaran district, emphasizing the need to rebuild and solidify the party's organizational foundation statewide.

Despite not securing a single seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where they contested 238 seats, Kishor remains determined to offer a genuine and accountable political alternative in the state. He highlighted the party's consistent activity among citizens post-election and expressed intentions to expand and fortify its grassroots network district-wide through the yatra.

During the yatra, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana's financial aid for women will be addressed, a program promising up to Rs 2 lakh for entrepreneurs, contingent on proper fund utilization over six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)