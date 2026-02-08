Left Menu

BJP Lauds Modi's Diplomatic Trade Deal with the US

BJP chief Nitin Nabin praised the Modi government's diplomacy in securing a trade deal with the US, emphasizing the protection of farmers' and workers' interests. During an event, Nabin highlighted BJP's dedication to development, contrasting it with the AAP's previous governance. Key initiatives include Ayushman Bharat and digital governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:25 IST
BJP chief Nitin Nabin lauded the Narendra Modi government for crafting a diplomatic and patient trade agreement with the United States, safeguarding the interests of farmers and workers. The deal aims to boost bilateral trade by reducing import duties on selected goods, as announced on Saturday.

Speaking at an event at Ramleela Maidan, Nabin congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the agreement, highlighting its importance in maintaining national self-respect. He also addressed the launch of 500 e-buses in Delhi, praising them as a step forward in battling corruption and promoting digital governance since BJP's ascendancy in the capital.

Nabin took a swipe at the former AAP government, claiming it often resorted to excuses, whereas the BJP is focused on delivering measurable results. Citing initiatives such as the Atal Canteens and upgraded health services, he underlined the BJP's commitment to development and inclusivity for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

