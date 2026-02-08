Amit Shah Praises the Unsung Contributions of RSS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday, highlighting its pivotal role in India's history both before and after Independence. Speaking at a conclave organized by Organiser Weekly during the launch of 'Chhattisgarh@25 - Shifting The Lens', Shah emphasized contributions that historians cannot overlook.

According to Shah, the positive impact of RSS volunteers can be seen across all aspects of national and social life. He expressed that no area remains untouched by the efforts of RSS members. "The Sangh's commitment to societal progress is undeniable," Shah remarked.

Shah further commented on the unique role of RSS as an institution. Despite the collective importance of each citizen's contributions, he spotlighted RSS's unparalleled involvement in post-Independence India, confidently asserting its vital influence in every field.

(With inputs from agencies.)