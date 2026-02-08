Left Menu

Keir Starmer Praises Top Aide After Resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed gratitude towards his aide, Morgan McSweeney, who resigned due to his involvement in appointing Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador. Starmer commended McSweeney for his instrumental role in Labour's victory in the 2024 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:32 IST
Keir Starmer Praises Top Aide After Resignation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The political landscape experienced a shake-up as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the resignation of his chief aide, Morgan McSweeney, on Sunday.

McSweeney stepped down following his involvement in appointing Peter Mandelson as the United States ambassador, a decision that stirred political discourse. In his address, Starmer did not hesitate to express his appreciation for McSweeney's contributions.

Starmer highlighted the pivotal role McSweeney played in the Labour party's 2024 election victory, underscoring a debt of gratitude owed for his service and commitment during a transformative period for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global
2
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

 India
3
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

 India
4
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punjab

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026