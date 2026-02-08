Keir Starmer Praises Top Aide After Resignation

The political landscape experienced a shake-up as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the resignation of his chief aide, Morgan McSweeney, on Sunday.

McSweeney stepped down following his involvement in appointing Peter Mandelson as the United States ambassador, a decision that stirred political discourse. In his address, Starmer did not hesitate to express his appreciation for McSweeney's contributions.

Starmer highlighted the pivotal role McSweeney played in the Labour party's 2024 election victory, underscoring a debt of gratitude owed for his service and commitment during a transformative period for the party.

