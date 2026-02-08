BJP MLA Bishnuprasad Sharma Quits: Allegations of Broken Promises and Ideological Betrayals
BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnuprasad Sharma announced his decision to not contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on the BJP's ticket, citing unfulfilled promises and disagreements with party leadership. Sharma criticized the BJP's handling of the Gorkhaland issue and suggested possible alliances with other political forces.
Kurseong MLA Bishnuprasad Sharma has declared he will not represent BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing significant discontent with the party's leadership. Sharma pointed to unfulfilled manifesto promises, particularly highlighting BJP's inaction on the Gorkhaland statehood issue, as reasons for his departure.
Sharma criticized the BJP's central and state leadership for failing to uphold the interests of the hill communities. He accused some party sections of sidelining him when he raised important regional matters. Despite his departure, Sharma remains open to collaborating with regional or like-minded political entities.
The Trinamool Congress responded swiftly, stating that Sharma's exit reflects a broader dissatisfaction within BJP ranks. The TMC criticized BJP's internal discord and questioned its leadership's integrity, underscoring the party's inability to garner loyalty and trust.
