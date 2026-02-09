BJP Demands Justice: Struggle for Accountability in Barrackpore

On Monday, the BJP organized a protest in Barrackpore, a prominent area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, demanding stringent punishment for a TMC councillor accused of assaulting an elderly man, leading to his death. The confrontations drew attention amid allegations of preferential treatment in police custody.

The opposition highlighted grievances against Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, the accused councillor and lawyer, who was allegedly given 'VIP treatment' despite charges of assaulting Tulsi Adhikari, 80. The elderly man's death occurred following a dispute over illegal construction.

Lead by figures like former MP Arjun Singh, BJP supporters breached police barricades during the protest, prompting tensions and disruptions. Despite temporarily halting protests for upcoming exams, BJP pledged to intensify efforts if justice for Adhikari was not served.

(With inputs from agencies.)