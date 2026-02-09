Left Menu

BJP Demands Justice: Struggle for Accountability in Barrackpore

BJP staged a protest in Barrackpore, West Bengal, demanding capital punishment for TMC councillor Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, accused of causing the death of an elderly man. Allegations of VIP treatment in custody intensified demonstrations, despite BJP agreeing to pause for upcoming student exams.

Updated: 09-02-2026 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the BJP organized a protest in Barrackpore, a prominent area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, demanding stringent punishment for a TMC councillor accused of assaulting an elderly man, leading to his death. The confrontations drew attention amid allegations of preferential treatment in police custody.

The opposition highlighted grievances against Rabindra Nath Bhattacharya, the accused councillor and lawyer, who was allegedly given 'VIP treatment' despite charges of assaulting Tulsi Adhikari, 80. The elderly man's death occurred following a dispute over illegal construction.

Lead by figures like former MP Arjun Singh, BJP supporters breached police barricades during the protest, prompting tensions and disruptions. Despite temporarily halting protests for upcoming exams, BJP pledged to intensify efforts if justice for Adhikari was not served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

