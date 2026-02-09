Unopposed Victory: Congress Secures Mayoral Posts in Latur

In a decisive political move, Jayshree Sonkamble and Snehal Utge of the Congress were elected unopposed as the mayor and deputy mayor of Latur Municipal Corporation. This follows the withdrawal of nominees by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) after an agreement with Congress.

The VBA's decision came after securing a future deal for the deputy mayor's position in two-and-a-half years. This political maneuvering reflects the VBA's strategic alignment with the Congress, which dominated the electoral scene in Latur.

Out of the 70 wards contested, Congress clinched victory in 43, leaving the BJP with 22 and VBA with four. The Nationalist Congress Party secured a singular ward. The election proceedings were conducted in Yashwantrao Chavan Hall, under the supervision of district collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge.

