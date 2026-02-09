Left Menu

Starmer Faces Mounting Pressure as Labour Turmoil Intensifies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense scrutiny as calls for his resignation grow after the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. With aides resigning and party figures urging Starmer to step down, Labour's internal crisis deepens, straining his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to step down following the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The controversial appointment has sparked a political storm, prompting the resignation of two senior aides and calls from party leaders for Starmer's resignation.

Despite the turmoil, Starmer is resisting calls to quit, bolstered by support from his top ministers and potential leadership rivals. However, the demand for leadership change from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has heightened tensions within the party, questioning Starmer's ability to govern effectively.

The scandal has affected government borrowing costs, reflecting investor concerns over potential leadership shifts in Labour. As Starmer prepares to meet with lawmakers, the focus remains on addressing the Labour Party's internal crisis and redirecting attention to pressing issues like the cost-of-living crisis and economic recovery.

