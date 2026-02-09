Starmer Faces Mounting Pressure as Labour Turmoil Intensifies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to step down following the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The controversial appointment has sparked a political storm, prompting the resignation of two senior aides and calls from party leaders for Starmer's resignation.

Despite the turmoil, Starmer is resisting calls to quit, bolstered by support from his top ministers and potential leadership rivals. However, the demand for leadership change from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has heightened tensions within the party, questioning Starmer's ability to govern effectively.

The scandal has affected government borrowing costs, reflecting investor concerns over potential leadership shifts in Labour. As Starmer prepares to meet with lawmakers, the focus remains on addressing the Labour Party's internal crisis and redirecting attention to pressing issues like the cost-of-living crisis and economic recovery.

