Triangular Face-Off: Telangana's Municipal Elections Heat Up
The campaign for municipal elections in Telangana witnessed a fierce contest among Congress, BJP, and BRS. Key political figures, including state and national leaders, participated in the canvassing, highlighting promises and accusations. The elections, a significant political test, are scheduled for February, with results announced shortly after.
The campaign for municipal elections in Telangana reached a fever pitch, presenting a crucial popularity test for the ruling Congress and opposition parties BJP and BRS. Monday marked the end of a high-decibel canvassing effort, featuring heavyweights such as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the BJP, and BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.
Paving the way for a fierce political contest, the three parties scrambled for voters' favor in the triangular elections involving seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also lent his voice to the campaign by conducting rallies across towns with significant Muslim populations.
Revanth Reddy, addressing various public meetings, accused a covert BJP-BRS alliance against Congress. Meanwhile, the BJP unveiled a manifesto promising no tax raises in municipalities and initiatives like AI-driven anti-corruption measures and temple protection. The elections are slated for February 11, with the voting results to be declared on February 13.
