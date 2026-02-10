China has expressed unwavering support for pro-reunification groups in Taiwan, as Beijing continues to marginalize separatists. The recent statements come from Wang Huning, a top Chinese official, during the Taiwan Work Conference.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and is ramping up its efforts to reclaim the island, despite opposition from Taipei. The ruling communist party aims to advance its goal for national reunification while thwarting external interference.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting, highlighting Taiwan as a key issue in China's foreign policy. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government insists that the island's future should be decided solely by its citizens.

