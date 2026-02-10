Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes US Trade Agreement and Union Budget Impact

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the interim trade agreement with the US, calling it one-sided and harmful to Indian agriculture. He also labels the Union Budget as directionless, ignoring farmers and the underprivileged. He expresses concerns about infrastructure and healthcare funding in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes US Trade Agreement and Union Budget Impact
Agreement
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced the interim trade agreement with the United States, describing it as one-sided and detrimental to Indian agriculture. He argued that the influx of US agricultural products would harm local farming communities.

During a Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget, Yadav characterized it as directionless and inadequate for realizing a developed India by 2047. He claimed the budget neglects farmers and benefits unseen entities while the government overlooks the lower socio-economic classes.

Highlighting issues in Uttar Pradesh, he raised the destruction of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue and the lack of metro and highway projects in Varanasi due to fund shortages. Yadav also pointed to insufficient efforts and budget cuts in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

Political Sparks Fly over Yogi Adityanath's Babri Masjid Remarks

 India
2
Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

Taj Expands in Sri Lanka with New Weligama Hotel

 India
3
Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns

Tech Stocks Unsteady as Economic Data Raises Concerns

 Global
4
Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

Caste Controversy in Odisha: Anganwadi Education Halted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026