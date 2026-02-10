Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes US Trade Agreement and Union Budget Impact

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav denounced the interim trade agreement with the United States, describing it as one-sided and detrimental to Indian agriculture. He argued that the influx of US agricultural products would harm local farming communities.

During a Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget, Yadav characterized it as directionless and inadequate for realizing a developed India by 2047. He claimed the budget neglects farmers and benefits unseen entities while the government overlooks the lower socio-economic classes.

Highlighting issues in Uttar Pradesh, he raised the destruction of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue and the lack of metro and highway projects in Varanasi due to fund shortages. Yadav also pointed to insufficient efforts and budget cuts in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)