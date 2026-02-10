Left Menu

Assam Congress Stages Protest Against CM's Alleged Land Acquisition

The Assam Congress protested across the state, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family of illegally acquiring over 3,900 acres of land. They demand transparency from the CM on his assets. Sarma called the claims 'malicious' and filed a defamation case against the Congress.

On Tuesday, the Assam Congress staged a series of protests throughout the state, voicing concerns over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged acquisition of over 3,900 acres of land.

District Congress committees organized protests at their respective headquarters, pressing for transparency on the assets claimed by Sarma and his family. Congress insists the CM explain how he accumulated so much property, amid accusations of acquiring land through official power.

Meanwhile, Sarma denounced the accusations as 'malicious' and has responded with a Rs 500-crore defamation lawsuit against the Congress. Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged the investigation uncovered startling details of land occupation.

