Telangana's Polls: A Battle for Political Dominance
With over 52 lakh voters, Telangana's municipal elections will test the ruling Congress's popularity and see if the BJP or BRS can gain ground. Extensive arrangements are in place, and the outcome could reshape the state's political landscape.
The municipal elections in Telangana are set to witness a fierce contest as over 52 lakh voters decide the fate of approximately 13,000 candidates across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The elections, scheduled for Wednesday, mark a significant moment for the ruling Congress, as well as opposition parties BJP and BRS, as they vie for dominance.
The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure a smooth polling process, with voting hours set from 7 am to 5 pm. The results, to be declared on February 13, could potentially alter the state's political dynamics. After their noteworthy performance in last year's Gram Panchayat elections, the Congress aims to reaffirm its leading position in state politics.
Meanwhile, the BJP seeks to position itself as a credible alternative, and BRS is eager to regain its standing following setbacks in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The elections will see a deployment of 41,773 polling personnel and use of 16,382 ballot boxes, with webcasting at all polling stations and counting centres to ensure transparency.

