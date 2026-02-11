South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan is facing a sharp escalation in violence, with political deadlock placing the country on a 'dangerous precipice,' according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's peacekeeping chief.

Lacroix urged global and regional stakeholders to press the nation's government and opposition towards dialogue, highlighting the necessity of the 2018 peace agreement as the sole viable path to peace.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions worsen due to increased hostilities, a cholera outbreak, and cutbacks in UN peacekeeping efforts, which are affecting civilian protection amid ongoing violence.