South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence
The UN warns of escalating violence in South Sudan due to political deadlock, urging a return to dialogue. The 2018 peace agreement remains the only path to peace, amidst fears of large-scale hostilities and humanitarian challenges, including a cholera outbreak. Funding cuts have decreased UN peacekeeping efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-02-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 04:11 IST
South Sudan is facing a sharp escalation in violence, with political deadlock placing the country on a 'dangerous precipice,' according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's peacekeeping chief.
Lacroix urged global and regional stakeholders to press the nation's government and opposition towards dialogue, highlighting the necessity of the 2018 peace agreement as the sole viable path to peace.
Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions worsen due to increased hostilities, a cholera outbreak, and cutbacks in UN peacekeeping efforts, which are affecting civilian protection amid ongoing violence.