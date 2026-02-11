Left Menu

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

The UN warns of escalating violence in South Sudan due to political deadlock, urging a return to dialogue. The 2018 peace agreement remains the only path to peace, amidst fears of large-scale hostilities and humanitarian challenges, including a cholera outbreak. Funding cuts have decreased UN peacekeeping efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-02-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 04:11 IST
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan is facing a sharp escalation in violence, with political deadlock placing the country on a 'dangerous precipice,' according to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's peacekeeping chief.

Lacroix urged global and regional stakeholders to press the nation's government and opposition towards dialogue, highlighting the necessity of the 2018 peace agreement as the sole viable path to peace.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions worsen due to increased hostilities, a cholera outbreak, and cutbacks in UN peacekeeping efforts, which are affecting civilian protection amid ongoing violence.

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

 United States
2
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

 Albania
3
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

 Global
4
U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026