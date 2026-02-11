Rijiju Rebuts Rahul: Claims of Lies in Lok Sabha Address
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, labeling it as deceptive. Following Gandhi's statements during a budget debate, Rijiju announced plans to have the alleged falsehoods stricken from the record. He accused Gandhi of making unfounded allegations and not contributing meaningfully.
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of delivering a speech 'full of lies' during a recent Lok Sabha session. He revealed plans to request the removal of these comments from the House's official record.
Gandhi, who had spoken critically during a budget debate, promised to authenticate his claims. However, Rijiju insisted that Gandhi's statements were baseless and that he frequently makes allegations without substantiation.
Rijiju also criticized Gandhi for making serious charges against Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without prior notice, highlighting this as a breach of privilege. He noted Gandhi's tendency to leave the House after speaking, avoiding subsequent discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
