Left Menu

Rijiju Rebuts Rahul: Claims of Lies in Lok Sabha Address

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, labeling it as deceptive. Following Gandhi's statements during a budget debate, Rijiju announced plans to have the alleged falsehoods stricken from the record. He accused Gandhi of making unfounded allegations and not contributing meaningfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:00 IST
Rijiju Rebuts Rahul: Claims of Lies in Lok Sabha Address
Parliamentary Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of delivering a speech 'full of lies' during a recent Lok Sabha session. He revealed plans to request the removal of these comments from the House's official record.

Gandhi, who had spoken critically during a budget debate, promised to authenticate his claims. However, Rijiju insisted that Gandhi's statements were baseless and that he frequently makes allegations without substantiation.

Rijiju also criticized Gandhi for making serious charges against Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without prior notice, highlighting this as a breach of privilege. He noted Gandhi's tendency to leave the House after speaking, avoiding subsequent discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

 Global
2
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

 Poland
3
Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
4
South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026