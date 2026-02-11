Left Menu

Erdogan's Controversial Appointment of Akin Gurlek Sparks Political Tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister, inciting criticism for his past crackdown on the opposition. Gurlek's tenure has seen significant arrests targeting the CHP, sparking protests. His appointment was protested in parliament, and the move is seen as an extension of a politicized judicial campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:43 IST
Erdogan's Controversial Appointment of Akin Gurlek Sparks Political Tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to appoint Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister has ignited criticism and protests from the opposition.

Gurlek, known for his role in prosecuting the Republican People's Party (CHP) members, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has faced allegations of pushing anti-democratic measures.

His appointment led to a scuffle in parliament, highlighting the nation's deep political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

 Global
2
Tragic Case of Familial Betrayal: Uncle Accused of Heinous Crimes

Tragic Case of Familial Betrayal: Uncle Accused of Heinous Crimes

 India
3
NATO Launches Arctic Sentry: A New Strategic Mission

NATO Launches Arctic Sentry: A New Strategic Mission

 Global
4
Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 Clash

Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026