Erdogan's Controversial Appointment of Akin Gurlek Sparks Political Tensions
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister, inciting criticism for his past crackdown on the opposition. Gurlek's tenure has seen significant arrests targeting the CHP, sparking protests. His appointment was protested in parliament, and the move is seen as an extension of a politicized judicial campaign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:43 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to appoint Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister has ignited criticism and protests from the opposition.
Gurlek, known for his role in prosecuting the Republican People's Party (CHP) members, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has faced allegations of pushing anti-democratic measures.
His appointment led to a scuffle in parliament, highlighting the nation's deep political divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)