Erdogan's Controversial Appointment of Akin Gurlek Sparks Political Tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to appoint Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister has ignited criticism and protests from the opposition.

Gurlek, known for his role in prosecuting the Republican People's Party (CHP) members, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has faced allegations of pushing anti-democratic measures.

His appointment led to a scuffle in parliament, highlighting the nation's deep political divides.

