Neiphiu Rio Calls for Unity to Resolve Naga Political Issue

Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized uniting Nagas for a political solution with the Centre. He highlighted discussions for resolving the Naga issue, focusing on cultural integration through a pan-Naga platform. Key priorities include continued dialogue with New Delhi and regional outreach, with considerations for local development and border issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:19 IST
Neiphiu Rio Calls for Unity to Resolve Naga Political Issue
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for unity among Nagas to address the longstanding political issue with the Indian government. Speaking at the NPF office in Chumoukedima, Rio emphasized that his administration is working to restore political discussions beyond bureaucratic channels.

Rio shared details from his recent trip to Delhi, which included talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During these discussions, they addressed constitutional provisions, the Naga flag, and integration matters. Shah agreed to establish a committee to facilitate the continuation of a political dialogue.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of emotional, cultural, and social integration as a foundation for peace. Administrative matters such as the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority agreement, border concerns, and resource exploration were also discussed, emphasizing unity and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

