IYC Demands Resignation of Union Minister Over 'Epstein Files' Allegations

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest demanding Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation following his alleged links to the 'Epstein Files' in the U.S. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized that Puri's alleged connection demands answers as it concerns the country's credibility and moral responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:15 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday mounted a protest urging the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The call for resignation surfaced after Puri's name emerged in the controversial 'Epstein Files' released in the United States.

IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib stated during a press briefing that the nation demands accountability when allegations of links with such figures emerge for someone holding a union ministerial position. He emphasized that this matter goes beyond politics, highlighting its impact on the country's credibility and moral integrity.

The protest saw the participation of several IYC members, including National Secretary Hari Krishna and Delhi unit Vice President Shanu Khan. Meanwhile, Puri responded to the controversy by criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making insinuations and clarified that his interactions with Jeffrey Epstein had no connection to Epstein's criminal activities.

