Shockwaves in Chandrapur: Political Drama Unfolds
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, announced repercussions against party members in Chandrapur for supporting the BJP in the mayoral election. This unexpected alliance resulted in BJP's Sangeeta Khandekar becoming mayor, highlighting tensions within the opposition coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a prominent figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), confirmed that corrective steps will be imposed on party members from Chandrapur who allied with their adversary BJP during the recent mayoral election.
This unforeseen coalition led to BJP candidate Sangeeta Khandekar securing the mayoral position by a narrow margin, defeating the Congress candidate Vaishali Mahadule.
The incident has amplified questions about the solidarity and future of the Maharashtra coalition comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP amidst internal conflicts and strategic differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
