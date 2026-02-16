Bhupen Borah's Resignation Saga: Congress Crisis Averted

In a dramatic turn of events, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has decided to reconsider his resignation after intervention from the party's top brass, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This development came to light after Jitendra Singh, AICC state in-charge, addressed the media outside Borah's residence, announcing that the resignation had not been accepted by the higher echelons of the party.

Borah has been experiencing dissatisfaction, feeling ignored by the party leadership. Despite sending a resignation letter earlier to Kharge, he has requested time to converse with his family, particularly his brothers whose business interests have been impacted by his political involvement. His decision reflects the complexity of balancing personal and professional commitments amidst political turmoil.

Senior Congress leaders, including Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, have rallied behind Borah, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to the party's causes in Assam. Gogoi expressed apologies for any oversight, underscoring Borah's pivotal role as a 'pillar of strength.' The situation remains dynamic, as Borah is set to make his final decision following discussions with family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)