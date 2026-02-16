Tarique Rahman Assumes Role as Bangladesh's New Prime Minister Amid Historic Ceremony
Tarique Rahman is to take oath as Bangladesh's Prime Minister after his party's electoral victory. The ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament, diverging from tradition. BNP has won 209 seats, outpacing rivals. Rahman replaces interim chief Muhammad Yunus, marking a new political era.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister on Tuesday following a decisive victory in the general elections by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This historic ceremony will take place at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex, a deviation from the customary location at Bangabhaban.
The 60-year-old BNP Chairman's oath will be administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as reported by the state-run BSS news agency. BNP leaders, alongside foreign dignitaries including India's Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, are expected to attend the landmark event.
Rahman's party secured 209 of 297 parliamentary seats, leading him to replace interim leader Muhammad Yunus. The election, held after a period of political instability, marks a significant transition in Bangladesh's political landscape.
