Political Tug-of-War Over Bhupen Borah Amid Assam's Political Unrest

In a dramatic turn of events, Bhupen Borah, the former Assam Congress chief, tendered his resignation, igniting a political uproar in the state ahead of the elections. While discussions with Congress high command led to claims of a retracted resignation, Borah sought time for further contemplation.

Amidst this political intrigue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's open invitation for Borah to join the BJP adds another layer to the unfolding drama. Sarma promised Borah a secure electoral seat, highlighting BJP's openness to leaders from ordinary families, unlike Congress's alleged elitism.

Meanwhile, opposition coalitions including United Opposition Forum, Assam, and party leaders vehemently opposed Borah's potential switch to BJP, underscoring his role as a strong, cultural symbol within Congress and opposition ranks. The political climate remains tense as talks continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)