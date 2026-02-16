Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War Over Bhupen Borah Amid Assam's Political Unrest

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigned on Monday, sparking political maneuvering. His potential move to the BJP draws attention, with key Congress figures persuading him to reconsider. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly invited Borah to the BJP, yet opposition and Congress leaders emphasize his importance to their cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:42 IST
Political Tug-of-War Over Bhupen Borah Amid Assam's Political Unrest
Bhupen Borah
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Bhupen Borah, the former Assam Congress chief, tendered his resignation, igniting a political uproar in the state ahead of the elections. While discussions with Congress high command led to claims of a retracted resignation, Borah sought time for further contemplation.

Amidst this political intrigue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's open invitation for Borah to join the BJP adds another layer to the unfolding drama. Sarma promised Borah a secure electoral seat, highlighting BJP's openness to leaders from ordinary families, unlike Congress's alleged elitism.

Meanwhile, opposition coalitions including United Opposition Forum, Assam, and party leaders vehemently opposed Borah's potential switch to BJP, underscoring his role as a strong, cultural symbol within Congress and opposition ranks. The political climate remains tense as talks continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026