Mani Shankar Aiyar's Bold Critique: Is Congress Doomed by Dissent?
Veteran politician Mani Shankar Aiyar criticizes Congress for its handling of dissent, deeming it crucial for democracy. In a video, Aiyar recalls key moments of rebellion within the party and challenges Rahul Gandhi to echo Rajiv Gandhi's secular call. Aiyar's remarks intensify rift with the Congress leadership.
Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has launched a sharp critique against his party, suggesting that a lack of tolerance for dissent could spell its doom. In his recent 'Mani Talk' video series, Aiyar emphasized the importance of embracing differing opinions, a cornerstone of democracy, he argued.
Aiyar invoked the words of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who in 1989 maintained that only a secular India could survive. He dared the Congress leadership to have Rahul Gandhi publicly repeat these words. By recalling events from the times of Nehru, Indira, and Rajiv Gandhi, Aiyar highlighted historical instances where dissidence played a critical role.
The former Union Minister's critique comes amidst a growing divide within the Congress, especially following his recent comments supporting Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan. Aiyar's sharp words directed at party colleagues further strained his ties with the Congress, which has distanced itself from his statements.
