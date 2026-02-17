Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar's Bold Critique: Is Congress Doomed by Dissent?

Veteran politician Mani Shankar Aiyar criticizes Congress for its handling of dissent, deeming it crucial for democracy. In a video, Aiyar recalls key moments of rebellion within the party and challenges Rahul Gandhi to echo Rajiv Gandhi's secular call. Aiyar's remarks intensify rift with the Congress leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:38 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Bold Critique: Is Congress Doomed by Dissent?
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has launched a sharp critique against his party, suggesting that a lack of tolerance for dissent could spell its doom. In his recent 'Mani Talk' video series, Aiyar emphasized the importance of embracing differing opinions, a cornerstone of democracy, he argued.

Aiyar invoked the words of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who in 1989 maintained that only a secular India could survive. He dared the Congress leadership to have Rahul Gandhi publicly repeat these words. By recalling events from the times of Nehru, Indira, and Rajiv Gandhi, Aiyar highlighted historical instances where dissidence played a critical role.

The former Union Minister's critique comes amidst a growing divide within the Congress, especially following his recent comments supporting Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan. Aiyar's sharp words directed at party colleagues further strained his ties with the Congress, which has distanced itself from his statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India
3
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
4
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026