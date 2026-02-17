Political Turbulence in Peru: President Jeri Faces Censure Debate

Peru's political landscape is once again facing uncertainty as Congress begins deliberations on the possible censure of President Jose Jeri. After just four months in office, Jeri's presidency is under threat due to a scandal involving undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

The process requires a simple majority for censure, unlike an impeachment that calls for a supermajority. Current discussions could lead to Jeri's removal, turning him into the third president to be ousted in consecutive terms, thus marking another chapter in Peru's perennial political turbulence.

Should Jeri be removed, Fernando Rospigliosi, the current President of Congress, would technically be next in line to succeed him. However, Rospigliosi has stated he doesn't intend to assume the presidency, necessitating the election of a new Congressional head to become Peru's next leader.

