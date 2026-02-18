Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Remarks

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the AI Summit, suggesting his remarks tarnish India's global image. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia argued Gandhi's statements undermine India's achievements and global standing, while assuring the country's contributions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are appreciated worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:02 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks concerning the ongoing AI Summit. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of attempting to tarnish India's global reputation whenever it plays a prominent role on the world stage.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier labeled the AI Summit a 'disorganized PR spectacle' and alleged the exhibition included Chinese products. Responding to these claims, Bhatia emphasized the importance of informed commentary on complex topics like artificial intelligence and criticized Gandhi for his 'ready-made' social media posts.

Bhatia praised India's efforts and contributions to the international community under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the pride Indians should feel as world leaders commend the country's positive impact. Bhatia further alleged that Gandhi's comments are part of a broader strategy to undermine India orchestrated by Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

