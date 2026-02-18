BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his remarks concerning the ongoing AI Summit. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of attempting to tarnish India's global reputation whenever it plays a prominent role on the world stage.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier labeled the AI Summit a 'disorganized PR spectacle' and alleged the exhibition included Chinese products. Responding to these claims, Bhatia emphasized the importance of informed commentary on complex topics like artificial intelligence and criticized Gandhi for his 'ready-made' social media posts.

Bhatia praised India's efforts and contributions to the international community under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the pride Indians should feel as world leaders commend the country's positive impact. Bhatia further alleged that Gandhi's comments are part of a broader strategy to undermine India orchestrated by Congress.

