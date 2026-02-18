Left Menu

EU-India Trade Deal Set for Smooth Sail

The European Union-India trade deal faces no significant obstacles among EU member states, according to Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Orpo confirmed there were no concerns at a recent informal European Council meeting, indicating a clear path forward.

Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, has stated that there are no major obstacles standing in the way of the EU-India trade deal's implementation among European Union member states. His remarks came after a meeting in New Delhi with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

During a recent informal European Council meeting, Orpo noted that there were no indications of problems that could hinder the trade agreement, despite some setbacks in a separate trade negotiation with Mercosur.

Orpo's comments, shared with Reuters via a telephone interview, suggest a green light for moving forward with the EU-India trade agreement, underscoring the cooperation between Europe and India.

