Who Will Helm the ECB? Former Spanish and Dutch Governors Emerge as Top Contenders
The former governors of the Spanish and Dutch central banks are leading candidates to succeed Christine Lagarde as European Central Bank President. An early exit by Lagarde could allow outgoing French President Macron to influence her successor's appointment. This decision is part of a broader political negotiation involving future ECB Executive Board seats.
The race to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) heats up, with former Spanish and Dutch central bank governors emerging as top candidates. Their selection is likely to be part of a political package deal.
Lagarde plans to step down early, offering outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron a chance to shape the leadership, ahead of far-right electoral gains. Anticipated decisions could impact the ECB Executive Board's composition, including the upcoming vacancies of Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel.
The Dutch and Spanish candidates, renowned for their central banking skills, underscore the importance of ECB independence amid political pressures, while German central banker Joachim Nagel also vies for the role. The outcome is intricately tied to broader EU political maneuvers.
