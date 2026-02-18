Who Will Helm the ECB? Former Spanish and Dutch Governors Emerge as Top Contenders

The race to succeed Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) heats up, with former Spanish and Dutch central bank governors emerging as top candidates. Their selection is likely to be part of a political package deal.

Lagarde plans to step down early, offering outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron a chance to shape the leadership, ahead of far-right electoral gains. Anticipated decisions could impact the ECB Executive Board's composition, including the upcoming vacancies of Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel.

The Dutch and Spanish candidates, renowned for their central banking skills, underscore the importance of ECB independence amid political pressures, while German central banker Joachim Nagel also vies for the role. The outcome is intricately tied to broader EU political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)