Unyielding Allegiance: Trump and the Entrenched Election Falsehoods

President Donald Trump's administration is embedded with individuals promoting false election narratives, working to challenge 2020's loss. With efforts aimed at the upcoming midterms, his team includes long-time allies and officials who assert control over narratives in government roles, particularly targeting states controlled by Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:51 IST
President Donald Trump's administration is now heavily populated with individuals who promote false election theories, an effort that began as an attempt to rationalize his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. Trump's influence has led to these narratives becoming integral to his leadership.

With his return to presidency, Trump has empowered those who supported his election claims by appointing them to key government positions. Among his administration are those like Kurt Olsen, who pursued legal action in 2020, and Pam Bondi, who asserts Trump's will over the Justice Department.

The movement representing election denial is gaining traction at a federal level, prompting concern ahead of the midterm elections. Joanna Lydgate of States United Democracy Centre highlights the potential misuse of federal power to influence outcomes, particularly in Democrat-led states.

