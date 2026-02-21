Rahul Gandhi's Court Appearance: A Defamation Case Update

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court in Maharashtra to provide a fresh guarantor in a defamation case dating back to 2014. This legal move stems from allegations made by an RSS activist concerning a statement by Gandhi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The court session proceeded swiftly, as officials accepted Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as Gandhi's new guarantor. This step comes after the demise of his previous guarantor, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar. The case's next hearing is set for April 4.

Post-hearing, Gandhi engaged with Congress officials to discuss the party's dwindling performance in recent local elections. The loss has sparked debates about electoral strategy, particularly the decision to contest the polls independently, without alliances.

