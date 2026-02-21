Kerala's Updated Voter List Unveiled: Over 2.69 Crore Names Registered!
The Election Commission of India (ECI) released Kerala's updated electoral roll, featuring over 2.69 crore voters following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The revision removed 8.97 lakh voters and adjusted overseas and service voter counts. Voters can verify lists online and file corrections if necessary.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released Kerala's updated electoral roll, now comprising over 2.69 crore voters. This follows a rigorous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that saw the removal of 8,97,211 voters from the list.
The updated roll shows 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 277 transgender voters. Overseas voter numbers stand at 2,23,558, while service voters total 54,110. A total of 36.88 lakh voters were contacted for hearings, resulting in 53,229 exclusions.
With the final list published, voters can check updates via a link provided by the ECI. Corrections and new applications will be accepted up until the final nomination day for assembly elections, and the list has been shared with political parties for cross-verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
