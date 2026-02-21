Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Political Turmoil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Bhiwandi court regarding a defamation case initiated by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte. The case pertains to Gandhi's 2014 remarks accusing the RSS of complicity in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, which Kunte claims defamed the organization's image.

During his court visit, Gandhi named Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor after the previous guarantor's passing. The court approved Sapkal's application swiftly under the Supreme Court's fast-track directives for legal proceedings involving MPs and MLAs. Gandhi's legal representatives confirmed future steps in the trial process.

Post-court, Gandhi addressed Congress's strategy following its poor performance in Mumbai's civic elections. Urging leaders to strengthen grassroots support, he highlighted BJP's alleged attempts to divert attention from national issues through protests. The session occurred amid escalating political tensions and party restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)