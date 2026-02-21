Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Political Turmoil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in court for a defamation case filed by an RSS activist. The legal proceedings follow his statement alleging RSS involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Amid ongoing political challenges, Gandhi urged Congress to strengthen grassroots efforts in Mumbai after a poor civic poll performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Political Turmoil
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a Bhiwandi court regarding a defamation case initiated by RSS activist Rajesh Kunte. The case pertains to Gandhi's 2014 remarks accusing the RSS of complicity in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, which Kunte claims defamed the organization's image.

During his court visit, Gandhi named Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor after the previous guarantor's passing. The court approved Sapkal's application swiftly under the Supreme Court's fast-track directives for legal proceedings involving MPs and MLAs. Gandhi's legal representatives confirmed future steps in the trial process.

Post-court, Gandhi addressed Congress's strategy following its poor performance in Mumbai's civic elections. Urging leaders to strengthen grassroots support, he highlighted BJP's alleged attempts to divert attention from national issues through protests. The session occurred amid escalating political tensions and party restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
2
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
3
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
4
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026