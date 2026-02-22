Mahila Congress Amplifies Voices Against Kerala's Price Hike & Policies

The Mahila Congress has initiated a series of protests across Kerala, targeting the state government over price rises and perceived anti-women policies. The first phase began with a 24-hour hunger strike at the state Secretariat, led by state president Jebi Mather MP, and inaugurated by KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is set to inaugurate the conclusion of the hunger strike on February 24. Subsequent phases involve district and block-level strikes, culminating in a 'Betrayal Day' observance on March 8, International Women's Day. The protests criticize the government's handling of inflation and highlight issues like ASHA workers' wages.

The Mahila Congress accuses the Kerala government of failing to manage inflation effectively and alleges a disproportionate impact on women. Issues such as increased utility charges and extended bar timings are also under scrutiny. These protests are open to all women, regardless of political affiliation, to voice discontent and demand change.