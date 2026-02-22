Left Menu

Vijay Set to Transform Perambur: TVK's Bold Move

Actor-Politician Vijay's party, TVK, passed a resolution urging him to contest from the Perambur constituency in upcoming elections, citing its underdevelopment. Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary, led the call during a party meeting, emphasizing Vijay's commitment to transforming neglected areas. Party officials promised to communicate the resolution to Vijay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:36 IST
In a significant political development, Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has passed a resolution urging its leader to contest from the Perambur constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of election campaign management, proposed the resolution during a party meeting, urging Vijay to enter the electoral fray from a region plagued by poverty, unemployment, and a lack of development.

Arjuna criticized the ruling DMK for neglecting North Chennai and expressed confidence in Vijay's ability to drive transformation, urging party members to back the resolution and strive for victory across all 234 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

