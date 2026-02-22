Odisha Police Flags School Gangrape Case for Rapid Action

In a disturbing case that has shaken Odisha, the police have placed a school gangrape incident under the 'Red Flag' category to expedite investigation and ensure priority treatment. The decision involves the Odisha Police's crime branch, which aims to bring swift justice.

The alleged crime involves four teachers, one of whom is female, and a peon from a private school in Kendrapara district. These suspects were arrested following charges of repeatedly assaulting a 13-year-old student. The arrests followed complaints from the victim's father and the district child welfare committee.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive probe with the crime branch's Crime Against Women & Children Wing overseeing progress. Additional investigations have been launched by the district education officer. The opposition party, BJD, has called for strict penalties for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)