Left Menu

Odisha Police Flags School Gangrape Case for Rapid Action

Odisha Police expedited investigation into a school gangrape case in Kendrapara. The crime branch labeled it a 'Red Flag' case for priority handling. Four suspects, including school staff, were arrested. The local child welfare committee escalated the case to police after their initial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:38 IST
Odisha Police Flags School Gangrape Case for Rapid Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case that has shaken Odisha, the police have placed a school gangrape incident under the 'Red Flag' category to expedite investigation and ensure priority treatment. The decision involves the Odisha Police's crime branch, which aims to bring swift justice.

The alleged crime involves four teachers, one of whom is female, and a peon from a private school in Kendrapara district. These suspects were arrested following charges of repeatedly assaulting a 13-year-old student. The arrests followed complaints from the victim's father and the district child welfare committee.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive probe with the crime branch's Crime Against Women & Children Wing overseeing progress. Additional investigations have been launched by the district education officer. The opposition party, BJD, has called for strict penalties for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026