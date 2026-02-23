Left Menu

Mukul Roy's Legacy in Indian Politics

Former Union minister Mukul Roy has passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, highlighting Roy's extensive political experience and societal contributions. Roy was a key figure in West Bengal politics, associated with the Congress, TMC, and BJP during his career.

Former Union minister and influential West Bengal politician Mukul Roy has died at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest, hospital sources confirmed on Monday in Kolkata. Roy's political career spanned over four decades, marked by significant roles in the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, stating that Roy will be remembered for his notable political acumen and dedicated efforts towards societal service. 'Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,' the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Roy, who was once a close confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, played a crucial role as the TMC's chief strategist. His stints as a two-time Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister were highlights of his extensive political journey.

