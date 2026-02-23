Congress Stages Walkout Over Ladli Behna Scheme Uncertainty

Congress MLAs staged a dramatic walkout from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as tensions escalated over the Ladli Behna Yojana. The walkout followed the government's refusal to commit to a timeline for reopening registrations for the scheme, impacting new and potential beneficiaries.

Discontent brewed when Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar pressed for clarity on when new registrations would resume. The scheme grants a monthly stipend to 1.25 crore women but excludes newcomers turning 18 and those over 60. Parmar highlighted these exclusions, sparking demands for government action.

The opposition's frustrations were compounded by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's promise of future financial increases to Rs 3,000 by 2028, contrasting with the immediate needs of the state's women. As the government withheld a definitive timeline for registrations, Congress leaders exited in protest.

