Kerala Assembly Erupts in Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy

The Kerala Assembly plunged into chaos as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) clashed over the contentious Sabarimala gold loss case. The arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, linked to the case, ignited protests by the UDF, resulting in a boycott of the session.

Congress-led opposition members stormed out, accusing the government of lapses and demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. They criticized the arrest of the chief priest without solid evidence and alleged that political agendas were influencing government actions.

The government, however, dismissed the opposition's allegations, asserting the investigation's credibility and claiming that the protests were politically driven. Law Minister P Rajeev highlighted that the probe was supervised by the High Court, arguing that the UDF's actions aimed to bolster BJP politics in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)