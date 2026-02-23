Kerala Assembly Erupts in Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy
The Kerala Assembly witnessed fiery exchanges between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF over the Sabarimala gold loss case and the arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. The UDF protested, demanding resignations and claiming government mishandling. The government refuted charges, calling the opposition's actions politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly plunged into chaos as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) clashed over the contentious Sabarimala gold loss case. The arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, linked to the case, ignited protests by the UDF, resulting in a boycott of the session.
Congress-led opposition members stormed out, accusing the government of lapses and demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. They criticized the arrest of the chief priest without solid evidence and alleged that political agendas were influencing government actions.
The government, however, dismissed the opposition's allegations, asserting the investigation's credibility and claiming that the protests were politically driven. Law Minister P Rajeev highlighted that the probe was supervised by the High Court, arguing that the UDF's actions aimed to bolster BJP politics in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial AI Summit Protest
Tragic Building Collapse Sparks Protest in Kozhikode
Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate
Athawale Slams Congress Protest at AI Summit, Highlights India-US Trade Deal Benefits
Odisha Assembly Ruckus: Opposition Protests Mismanagement in Paddy Procurement