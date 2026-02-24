Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil and AI Anxieties Shake Global Markets

Global markets stabilize after a tumultuous period driven by U.S. tariff announcements and AI-related economic concerns. Following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs, new duties raise confusion among importers and investors. Nevertheless, major indices show limited impact, with AI speculation influencing investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:07 IST
Tariff Turmoil and AI Anxieties Shake Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares steadied on Tuesday following a period of upheaval caused by multiple factors, including U.S. President Trump's tariff policy changes and AI-related economic worries. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed Trump's emergency tariffs unlawful, prompting the announcement of a new 10% tariff, effective immediately.

Investors and trade partners face uncertainty regarding existing agreements, while MSCI's All-World index holds steady. Meanwhile, Europe's STOXX 600 rises slightly, U.S. stock futures show positive developments, but concerns over AI's impact on global markets maintain pressure on investor sentiment.

On Monday, the S&P 500 experienced a 1% drop amid fears over AI's potential effects on employment and industries. Public discourse on AI and its economic impact continues to escalate, with Deutsche Bank suggesting many arguments derive more from narrative than evidence, amid ongoing corporate AI spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

Maoist Leaders Surrender: A Step Towards 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat'

 India
2
Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

Odisha's Panchayat Polls to Stick to 2027 Schedule

 India
3
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Charged in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

Putin Boosts Security Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026