Tariff Turmoil and AI Anxieties Shake Global Markets

Global shares steadied on Tuesday following a period of upheaval caused by multiple factors, including U.S. President Trump's tariff policy changes and AI-related economic worries. This comes after the Supreme Court deemed Trump's emergency tariffs unlawful, prompting the announcement of a new 10% tariff, effective immediately.

Investors and trade partners face uncertainty regarding existing agreements, while MSCI's All-World index holds steady. Meanwhile, Europe's STOXX 600 rises slightly, U.S. stock futures show positive developments, but concerns over AI's impact on global markets maintain pressure on investor sentiment.

On Monday, the S&P 500 experienced a 1% drop amid fears over AI's potential effects on employment and industries. Public discourse on AI and its economic impact continues to escalate, with Deutsche Bank suggesting many arguments derive more from narrative than evidence, amid ongoing corporate AI spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)