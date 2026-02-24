Honoring a Fallen Leader: A Tribute to Vungzagin Valte

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid his last respects to the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur on Tuesday, according to a Lok Bhavan statement. Bhalla honored the deceased leader by laying a wreath and presenting a shawl at Valte's residence.

The governor conveyed his condolences and offered support to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator from Thanlon constituency, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a mob attack in Imphal in May 2023. His remains, initially taken to Mizoram by air, were brought back to Churachandpur.

In a further show of respect, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh joined Bhalla in laying a wreath and a shawl. Prayers were offered for Valte's eternal peace, with wishes of strength for the family to cope with the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)