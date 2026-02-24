Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Leader: A Tribute to Vungzagin Valte

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh honored late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte by paying their last respects in Churachandpur district. Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator, succumbed to injuries from a mob attack in Imphal. The leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:00 IST
Vungzagin Valte
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid his last respects to the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur on Tuesday, according to a Lok Bhavan statement. Bhalla honored the deceased leader by laying a wreath and presenting a shawl at Valte's residence.

The governor conveyed his condolences and offered support to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator from Thanlon constituency, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a mob attack in Imphal in May 2023. His remains, initially taken to Mizoram by air, were brought back to Churachandpur.

In a further show of respect, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh joined Bhalla in laying a wreath and a shawl. Prayers were offered for Valte's eternal peace, with wishes of strength for the family to cope with the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

