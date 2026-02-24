Honoring a Fallen Leader: A Tribute to Vungzagin Valte
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh honored late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte by paying their last respects in Churachandpur district. Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator, succumbed to injuries from a mob attack in Imphal. The leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid his last respects to the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur on Tuesday, according to a Lok Bhavan statement. Bhalla honored the deceased leader by laying a wreath and presenting a shawl at Valte's residence.
The governor conveyed his condolences and offered support to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator from Thanlon constituency, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a mob attack in Imphal in May 2023. His remains, initially taken to Mizoram by air, were brought back to Churachandpur.
In a further show of respect, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh joined Bhalla in laying a wreath and a shawl. Prayers were offered for Valte's eternal peace, with wishes of strength for the family to cope with the loss.
