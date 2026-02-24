Left Menu

U.S. Moves to Address EU Tariff Concerns on Metal Derivatives

The United States is working to address European Union concerns about the 50% tariffs imposed on the metal content of derivatives like wind turbines and motorcycles. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated that the U.S. acknowledges the issue and is seeking solutions to provide better news soon.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:56 IST
The United States is actively seeking to resolve issues raised by the European Union regarding the hefty 50% tariffs on metal content in derivatives, which include wind turbines and motorcycles, announced European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday.

During a European Parliament hearing, Sefcovic expressed optimism, noting, "I got reassurances from our U.S. colleagues that they know this is a big problem for us and that they're looking into this matter."

Sefcovic indicated that efforts are underway to find a solution, hoping for more positive developments soon, highlighting the significance of transatlantic trade relations in overcoming such hurdles.

