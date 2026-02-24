U.S. Moves to Address EU Tariff Concerns on Metal Derivatives

The United States is actively seeking to resolve issues raised by the European Union regarding the hefty 50% tariffs on metal content in derivatives, which include wind turbines and motorcycles, announced European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday.

During a European Parliament hearing, Sefcovic expressed optimism, noting, "I got reassurances from our U.S. colleagues that they know this is a big problem for us and that they're looking into this matter."

Sefcovic indicated that efforts are underway to find a solution, hoping for more positive developments soon, highlighting the significance of transatlantic trade relations in overcoming such hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)