Left Menu

Sukhbir Badal's Promise for a Reformative Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal, chief of Shiromani Akali Dal, vows to declare gangsters and drug lords as terrorists, implement strict laws, restore old welfare schemes, prioritize local employment, and revitalize traditional sports if brought to power. Criticism targets AAP's governance and highlights SAD's strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:34 IST
Sukhbir Badal's Promise for a Reformative Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Shiromani Akali Dal's leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced intentions to label gangsters and drug lords as terrorists, committing to severe legal actions if elected in Punjab. At a rally in Ferozepur Rural, part of the 'Punjab Bachao' campaign, Badal blamed the AAP government for lax control over these criminal elements. His agenda includes confiscating properties and denying bail to offenders.

Badal criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration for inconsistency in their response to the tragic deaths of two police officers near the International Border in Gurdaspur. Further, he disparaged the 'Punjab Rasoi' scheme, arguing it's a pre-election ploy aligned with land sales. Promising reforms, he assured the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, quick tubewell connections for farmers, and the fortification of flood embankments.

Emphasizing social upliftment, Badal committed to reintroducing subsidies on staple foods, expanding job reservations for Punjab residents, and offering education incentives to talented students. He envisions reviving traditional sports, notably the World Kabaddi Cup, to enhance cultural pride and community engagement across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation

Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation

 India
2
UPSC Extends Application Deadline Amid Technical Glitch

UPSC Extends Application Deadline Amid Technical Glitch

 India
3
Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

 United Arab Emirates
4
UK Parliament Debates Royal Accountability Amidst Scandal

UK Parliament Debates Royal Accountability Amidst Scandal

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026