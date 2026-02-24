Sukhbir Badal's Promise for a Reformative Punjab

In a bold political move, Shiromani Akali Dal's leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced intentions to label gangsters and drug lords as terrorists, committing to severe legal actions if elected in Punjab. At a rally in Ferozepur Rural, part of the 'Punjab Bachao' campaign, Badal blamed the AAP government for lax control over these criminal elements. His agenda includes confiscating properties and denying bail to offenders.

Badal criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration for inconsistency in their response to the tragic deaths of two police officers near the International Border in Gurdaspur. Further, he disparaged the 'Punjab Rasoi' scheme, arguing it's a pre-election ploy aligned with land sales. Promising reforms, he assured the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, quick tubewell connections for farmers, and the fortification of flood embankments.

Emphasizing social upliftment, Badal committed to reintroducing subsidies on staple foods, expanding job reservations for Punjab residents, and offering education incentives to talented students. He envisions reviving traditional sports, notably the World Kabaddi Cup, to enhance cultural pride and community engagement across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)