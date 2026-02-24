Left Menu

Trade Tensions: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Falsehoods

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods about the India-US trade deal, questioning his allegiance and criticizing his claims of the deal being anti-farmer. Bansuri Swaraj labeled his positions as a 'running joke', while dismissing Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi and the agreement.

On Tuesday, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of disseminating false information concerning the India-US interim trade agreement. Addressing the media, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenged Gandhi's claims, calling them baseless, and questioned whether he has become a spokesperson for anti-India entities.

Gandhi alleged that the Indo-US trade pact compromised India's agricultural sector and other domains, attributing the deal to pressure from former US President Donald Trump. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrap the deal, despite tariffs on $1.035 billion of agricultural goods being waived.

Swaraj condemned Gandhi's remarks, describing them as undignified and anarchic, accusing him of misleading the public by ignoring key benefits of the agreement. The BJP argued that Gandhi's false assertions were damaging to democratic discourse.

