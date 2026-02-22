EU-U.S. Trade Deal Postponed Amid Tariff Turmoil

In the latest development of trade relations, a senior EU lawmaker proposed postponing the upcoming vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal. The call comes amid changes to the deal's terms and legal framework.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned global tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, leading to tariff hikes. This move has caused widespread confusion, escalating concerns amongst EU trading partners about the future of the agreement.

The European Parliament had previously halted progress on the trade agreement due to political tensions over Trump's controversial demands. However, a vote was scheduled, now potentially delayed to allow further examination of the deal's altered stipulations.