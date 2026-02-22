EU-U.S. Trade Deal Postponed Amid Tariff Turmoil
A top EU lawmaker suggests postponing a vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal due to changes in terms and legal grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated Trump's tariffs, prompting tariff hikes, causing confusion. The European Parliament had paused its actions due to Trump's Greenland acquisition demands.
In the latest development of trade relations, a senior EU lawmaker proposed postponing the upcoming vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal. The call comes amid changes to the deal's terms and legal framework.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned global tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, leading to tariff hikes. This move has caused widespread confusion, escalating concerns amongst EU trading partners about the future of the agreement.
The European Parliament had previously halted progress on the trade agreement due to political tensions over Trump's controversial demands. However, a vote was scheduled, now potentially delayed to allow further examination of the deal's altered stipulations.
