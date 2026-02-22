Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Deal Postponed Amid Tariff Turmoil

A top EU lawmaker suggests postponing a vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal due to changes in terms and legal grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated Trump's tariffs, prompting tariff hikes, causing confusion. The European Parliament had paused its actions due to Trump's Greenland acquisition demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:40 IST
EU-U.S. Trade Deal Postponed Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest development of trade relations, a senior EU lawmaker proposed postponing the upcoming vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal. The call comes amid changes to the deal's terms and legal framework.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned global tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, leading to tariff hikes. This move has caused widespread confusion, escalating concerns amongst EU trading partners about the future of the agreement.

The European Parliament had previously halted progress on the trade agreement due to political tensions over Trump's controversial demands. However, a vote was scheduled, now potentially delayed to allow further examination of the deal's altered stipulations.

TRENDING

1
Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

 India
3
Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections

Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Electi...

 India
4
Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026