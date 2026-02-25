Prime Minister's Residence Threatens Harmony Amid Shen Yun Controversy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a security scare on Tuesday night, leading to his temporary evacuation from his Canberra residence due to an alleged bomb threat.

The threat, connected to the upcoming performance of Shen Yun, a Chinese dance troupe banned in China, turned out to be a false alarm.

Police confirmed no ongoing threat was present. Albanese emphasized the need to 'turn the heat down' in public discourse, following the incident.