Prime Minister's Residence Threatens Harmony Amid Shen Yun Controversy
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his residence following an alleged bomb threat linked to Shen Yun performing in Australia. Police found nothing suspicious and there's no ongoing threat. Albanese urges lowering societal tensions. The threatening message falsely claimed explosives surrounded his residence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:24 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a security scare on Tuesday night, leading to his temporary evacuation from his Canberra residence due to an alleged bomb threat.
The threat, connected to the upcoming performance of Shen Yun, a Chinese dance troupe banned in China, turned out to be a false alarm.
Police confirmed no ongoing threat was present. Albanese emphasized the need to 'turn the heat down' in public discourse, following the incident.