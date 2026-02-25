Swift Action Ensured as Minister Rijiju Addresses Racial Abuse in Delhi

In response to serious allegations involving racial abuse and criminal intimidation against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has declared that his office has been closely engaged with the victims and Delhi Police from the beginning. He assured that stringent legal measures are being pursued against the culprits, with arrests already made.

On Wednesday, Rijiju affirmed, 'Regarding the incident with the three Arunachal girls, our office has remained in contact with them and the police since the outset. Immediate action is our protocol for any such cases concerning Northeast residents in Delhi. We're committed to ensuring that such misconduct is dealt with harshly.' He criticized past treatment of Northeast individuals and praised new measures under PM Modi's leadership, including a special Delhi Police force focused on Northeast issues.

The incident took place on February 20, when dust from a tenant's electrical work reportedly disturbed neighbors, escalating into racial abuse. The FIR filed under multiple IPC sections against the accused, identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, led to police action following Chief Minister Pema Khandu's intervention and a call for accountability from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.