Casey Means: A Contentious Nominee for U.S. Surgeon General
Casey Means, nominee for U.S. Surgeon General and ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faces a Senate committee confirmation hearing. Her nomination follows controversy over health views involving vaccines and birth control, influenced by her advocacy for Trump's health initiatives. Means' medical career includes advocacy for wellness and founding a health-tech app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:34 IST
Casey Means is poised to face a significant Senate committee confirmation hearing. Nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. Surgeon General, Means aligns closely with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Previously delayed due to personal reasons, Means' hearing comes amid controversy over her views on health practices.
Advocating raw milk and echoing unsubstantiated vaccine claims, her medical background is under scrutiny as she champions Trump's health policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)