Casey Means: A Contentious Nominee for U.S. Surgeon General

Casey Means is poised to face a significant Senate committee confirmation hearing. Nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. Surgeon General, Means aligns closely with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Previously delayed due to personal reasons, Means' hearing comes amid controversy over her views on health practices.

Advocating raw milk and echoing unsubstantiated vaccine claims, her medical background is under scrutiny as she champions Trump's health policies.

