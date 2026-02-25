Left Menu

Data Privacy Uproar: Kerala's Digital Dilemma

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the Kerala government of compromising data privacy by collecting personal details of government employees for political messaging. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the data collection as part of a data integration initiative, leading to a heated political debate over privacy and data security in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:11 IST
Data Privacy Uproar: Kerala's Digital Dilemma
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised serious concerns over a potential data privacy breach in Kerala. He alleges that personal details of government employees were collected by the Chief Minister's Office for political messaging.

In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the data collection but maintained it was part of a broader data integration effort. He claimed it was intended to enhance communication between the government and its citizens.

The controversy intensifies as the Kerala High Court is involved in assessing the alleged misuse of personal data amid election campaigning, spotlighting the ongoing debate over privacy in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026