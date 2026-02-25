Data Privacy Uproar: Kerala's Digital Dilemma

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised serious concerns over a potential data privacy breach in Kerala. He alleges that personal details of government employees were collected by the Chief Minister's Office for political messaging.

In response, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the data collection but maintained it was part of a broader data integration effort. He claimed it was intended to enhance communication between the government and its citizens.

The controversy intensifies as the Kerala High Court is involved in assessing the alleged misuse of personal data amid election campaigning, spotlighting the ongoing debate over privacy in the digital age.

