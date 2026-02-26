Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Amid Alleged Attack on Health Minister
Following an alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Kannur, tensions have escalated between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress. The CPI(M) accuses the Congress of organizing the attack during an election year, while Congress dismisses the allegations as a fabricated drama.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's political landscape witnessed a significant upheaval following an alleged assault on Health Minister Veena George, who was reportedly attacked at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident has sparked a war of words between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress-led opposition.
P Sandosh Kumar, a CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP, condemned the attack, attributing it to a desperate Congress, out of power for a decade, attempting to regain influence with the aid of communal factions. He asserted that the event had turned public sentiment against the UDF as the state heads towards crucial Assembly elections.
Congress, spearheaded by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph, dismissed the claims, labeling them a "drama" with no supporting evidence. Meanwhile, CPM leadership vowed to mobilize statewide protests, accusing the Congress of orchestrating a calculated, premeditated assault on the minister, which the Congress denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Veena George
- political tension
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- attack
- Kannur
- election
- protest
- CPI
ALSO READ
Shirtless Protest Controversy: Youth Congress Arrest Sparks Police Standoff
Indian Youth Congress Launches Protest Against Arrest
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe
Farmers are foundation of a country, yet they are not given respect they deserve, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Indo-US trade deal; says allowing American products into India is 'criminal act'.