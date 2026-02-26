Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Amid Alleged Attack on Health Minister

Following an alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Kannur, tensions have escalated between the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress. The CPI(M) accuses the Congress of organizing the attack during an election year, while Congress dismisses the allegations as a fabricated drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:24 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala Amid Alleged Attack on Health Minister
Kerala CM Pinaray Vijayan with Health Minister Veena George at Kannur Hospital (Photo/Kerala CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's political landscape witnessed a significant upheaval following an alleged assault on Health Minister Veena George, who was reportedly attacked at the Kannur Railway Station. The incident has sparked a war of words between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress-led opposition.

P Sandosh Kumar, a CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP, condemned the attack, attributing it to a desperate Congress, out of power for a decade, attempting to regain influence with the aid of communal factions. He asserted that the event had turned public sentiment against the UDF as the state heads towards crucial Assembly elections.

Congress, spearheaded by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph, dismissed the claims, labeling them a "drama" with no supporting evidence. Meanwhile, CPM leadership vowed to mobilize statewide protests, accusing the Congress of orchestrating a calculated, premeditated assault on the minister, which the Congress denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

